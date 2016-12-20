Call us  Call Us (901) 433-9138

LATEST NEWS

Police investigating bank...

Memphis police are investigating a bank robbery at a Regions near the intersection of Covington …

Bridal section advertisin...

Legals for Dec. 29, 2016

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the City Hall Annex, …

Governments spell out opt...

Stock image via Flickr.com; some rights reserved.
That dried-out live Christmas tree that once looked so …

SCSO captures suspected L...

One young Grinch went to jail Thursday on charges of grabbing Christmas packages off Lakeland …

Report shows violence up,...

MEMPHIS—The major violent crime rates in Shelby County and in Memphis are up for …

SCSO addresses thefts, in...

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office handled the following incidents in Lakeland during the latter half …

Cataract surgery common a...

As men and women age, their risk for cataracts increases. Starting at age 50, cataract …

How to help seniors who ...

The elderly population is on the rise in many countries. Advancements in healthcare and a …

Five ways to honor grandp...

Grandparents hold a special place in the hearts of people all over the world. In …

Understanding dementia is...

Alzheimer’s disease is one of the more prominent forms of dementia, but there are many …

Options when paying for l...

Aging has its side effects, as it’s inevitable that individuals’ bodies and minds will change …

