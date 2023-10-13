Bartlett Fire Department’s 41st Annual Pancake Breakfast this weekend

Staff Report

The 41st Annual Bartlett Fire Department Pancake Breakfast will be this Saturday, October 14. It will be held at the Bartlett Station Municipal Center from 7am to 11am.

The Bartlett Fire Department’s 2023 “Fight Cancer” shirts will also be available. Shirts come in several color combinations, red/white/blue, pink/white/blue and gray/white/red. There are currently some shirts, in a limited number, available now at the BFD Administration Building, at Stage and Altruria. Shirts can be picked up Monday – Friday 8am to 5pm. Shirts are $20 each (cash only).

Come hungry on Saturday, and buy a shirt or two to help fight cancer.