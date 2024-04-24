April 24, 2024
Legendary Guest at BPACC

Legendary entertainer and star of iconic TV show ※Dukes of Hazzard,§ Tom Wopat performed at The Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center on Friday evening, to a full house. Wopat shared the screen with his co-star John Schneider playing Bo Duke. The duo rode the country roads of a Southern town in the iconic 1969 Dodge Charger nicknamed ＆The General Lee.＊ Wopat shared memories and the General Lee with fans, prior to the show, at a special “Meet-and-Greet” in front of BPACC.

