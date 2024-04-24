You’re Invited: Community encouraged to attend City-Wide Master Plan public meeting

City of Bartlett

The City of Bartlett invites the community to our City-Wide Master Plan public meeting.

We will be sharing information with the public on Tuesday, April 30, at the Venue at Bartlett Station. Attendees will learn details regarding the scope and purpose of the master plan, this will be our final meeting about our Master Plan.

Citizen input and feedback is a critical element of this strategic planning and we are looking forward to having a good turnout for this meeting. Please invite your family and friends to attend so that everyone can be a part of shaping Bartlett’s parks and recreation department for the next decade!