Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce Presents 26th Annual Business Expo

BARTLETT, TN The Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce will present its 26th Annual Business Expo on Thursday, April 18 at the Bartlett Recreation Center (Bartlett YMCA) at 7700 Flaherty Place. The doors open with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:00 AM and will run throughout the day until 4:00 PM.

The event is free and open to the public, and will showcase over 80 vendors from Bartlett and the greater Memphis area. The title sponsor is St. Francis Hospital – Bartlett, and some of the exhibitors include First South Financial, Brother Industries, First Horizon Bank, Brims and more.

Door prizes and giveaways will take place throughout the day and one grand prize winner will receive a “Staycation” package which includes theatre tickets to Mama Mia and more.

A free shuttle service will also be available to carry attendees from the parking lots to the facility. This is sponsored by Infinity of Memphis.

For more information call the Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce at 901.372.9457 or email Kathy at [email protected]