Brownie Points 

Bartlett hurler and cancer survivor shines in comeback performance vs. Cordova

By Omar Al- Kotob

Last Friday the Bartlett Panthers stomped the Cordova Wolves, 10-2, in varsity baseball action at Freeman Park.

The Panthers played mostly underclassmen players and rested their seniors.

“We did OK today,” Bartlett Head Coach Josh Steward said. “A bunch of guys got to play today, that’s always a good thing, getting experience.”

The Panthers had 10 hits, eight runs, no errors, with the game being called in the fifth inning. The Wolves were held in check primarily because of pitcher Bartlett Hunter Brown’s performance.

“We came out here, put up some runs, we gave up a couple early, then we put in Hunter and he kinda shut the front door for us,” said Panther Pitching Coach Casey Calloway.

Bartlett pitcher, Hunter Brown, rips a strike across home plate shutting down Cordova during last Friday game. Photos By Omar Al- Kotob

Brown has just returned to the active roster after fighting off a serious illness and was ready to get back on the mound.

“Earlier this year I had cancer, went through three or four months of treatment, it was hard, but I wanted to get back out here and workout,” said Brown.

Brown’s numbers indicate he had incredible focus and accuracy as he closed out the game. He endured the road of recovery from cancer to make it back to the mound. He is currently in remission.

“His character is unmatched, with all he’s been through, he was chomping at the bit to get back out here as soon as he could to be with his teammates, he’s an extremely high character kid,” concluded Steward.

Bartlett is currently 13-10 and are scheduled to take on more District 15-4A games this week.