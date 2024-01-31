January 31, 2024
Facebook
  • Home
  • >
  • Featured
  • >
  • Making History: Wrestling Team Region 8 Champions

Making History: Wrestling Team Region 8 Champions

Staff Reports

On Wednesday January 24, the Panther Wrestling team became Region 8 champions for the first time in Region 8 history! Defeating Collierville 36-27 followed by Arlington 37-27, the team advanced to Sub State and wrestled this past Saturday to determine state qualification.

The team qualified for state duals on Saturday with a win over Northwest High School 48-26. The team will be leaving on Friday morning to head to the State Dual Tournament in Franklin, Tenn. as one of the top eight teams in the state.

Jennifer Deshazo

Jennifer Deshazo

Related Posts

Serving Bartlett, Arlington & Lakeland Since 1978
CONTACT US
Facebook

Editor's Pick

© Copyright 2024 

bartlett-express.com, Bartlett, TN

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram