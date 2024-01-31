Making History: Wrestling Team Region 8 Champions

Staff Reports

On Wednesday January 24, the Panther Wrestling team became Region 8 champions for the first time in Region 8 history! Defeating Collierville 36-27 followed by Arlington 37-27, the team advanced to Sub State and wrestled this past Saturday to determine state qualification.

The team qualified for state duals on Saturday with a win over Northwest High School 48-26. The team will be leaving on Friday morning to head to the State Dual Tournament in Franklin, Tenn. as one of the top eight teams in the state.