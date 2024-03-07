Back on the Prowl

Lady Panthers return to Murfreesboro chasing State Basketball title

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Photos by Theron Malone

The Bartlett Lady Panthers are returning to the Class 4A State Basketball Tournament in Murfreesboro. The district and Regional champions Lady Panthers have been on a roll heading into the Wednesday First Round matchup against Sevier County at 9:30 a.m.

The Lady Panthers (28-10) went 10-0 in District 15-4A play during the regular season. Then Bartlett earned the District Tournament championship beating rival

Collierville. The Lady Panthers entered the Region 8-4A Tournament as the No. 1 and cruised past the White Station Lady Spartans 75-20 at home.

The remainder of the Tournament was held at Whitehaven High School in Memphis and Bartlett won the Semifinal contest over the Memphis East Lady Mustangs 72-47. Then a rematch with the Collierville Lady Dragons was win No. 4 for the Lady Panthers over their rivals. Bartlett won the Region title Feb. 28 by the score of 56-39.

On Saturday the Lady Panthers returned home for the Class 4A Sectional contest against the Rossview Lady Hawks. Bartlett dominated the tempo to post a 60-23 victory. Bartlett has won 10 games in a row entering the State Tournament. Last season the Lady Panthers were State runner ups.