Armed and dangerous man continues to elude law enforcement

According to Millington Police, on January 21, around 4 p.m. at 4701 Jack Huffman Blvd, the suspect, 30-year-old Cordarylyra Aaron (pictured) fired shots at a female victim and her five-year-old son with two rounds entering the passenger area of the vehicle.

The victim was then able to get away where the suspect chased her throughout the city. An eyewitness said the two cars crossed Navy Rd. at a high rate of speed without regard for crossing traffic.

The suspect then crashed his car in the area of Shelby Rd near Joe Ervin Lane where he fled on foot into the woods. Authorities searched through the night on Tuesday. The search continued on Wednesday with a police helicopter and ground officers canvassing surrounding neighborhoods and woods.

Millington Police Department said that Aaron is wanted on two attempted murder warrants and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Detective Jefferson at 901-873-5624 or via email: p.jefferson@millingtontn.gov. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by calling 901-528-CASH (2272). Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=633 or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. The investigation is ongoing. Report # 2101000213MI