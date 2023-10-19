Bartlett Citywide Streetlight Conversion Begins

City of Bartlett

The City of Bartlett has approved and authorized the streetlight conversion of its streetlight system to new energy-efficient LED fixtures. LED streetlights will reduce ongoing energy and maintenance costs while providing enhancements to both the aesthetics of our community and public safety.

“We are looking forward to the improved and consistent lighting that will be provided by the LED conversion. I have no doubt that our community will benefit from the energy savings and the enhancement to public safety along with brighter driving conditions.” Mayor David Parsons

The project began Monday. Shelby Electrical Company Inc. and Trace Services LLC, through their contract with Path Company, will be conducting the conversion and installation of the new fixtures with work scheduled to last into late December.

The hours of operation will typically be during daylight hours with temporary periods of nighttime work being performed on some of the City’s larger roadways. PATH’s personnel will be wearing safety equipment and their vehicles will be clearly marked.

As is the case with all public infrastructure projects taking place in the City of Bartlett, drivers are advised to please maintain a safe distance from pedestrians and parked vehicles while driving.

For more information contact the City of Bartlett Public Works Department at (901) 385-5570