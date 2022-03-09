Arlington Girls tripped up in State

Arlington senior Alindsey Long, right, guards Kennedy Claybrooks in a game earlier this season against Bartlett.

The Arlington High Girls made it to State, but their run ended in the first game on Wednesday, March 9, in Murfreesboro.

The Beech High Girls shot 44 percent from the field at Murphy Center and got 23 points from Bri Ellis Wednesday afternoon to defeat the Lady Tigers 62-52. Sophomore forward Bailey Ford finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds for Beech (23-12).

Senior guard Alindsey Long led Arlington with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. Junior point guard Brittani Wells added 13 points for the Lady Tigers.

Arlington led after the first quarter 12-11 and then scored 11 unanswered points in the middle of the second quarter to overcome a 6-point deficit and take the lead by 5. The Lady Tigers were ahead 29-26 at the half and up by 2 points, 41-39, entering the fourth quarter.

Ellis scored 10 of Beech’s last 14 points, including 8 free throws.

The Lady Buccaneers outrebounded Arlington 37-32 and scored 30 points inside the paint compared to 22 for the Lady Tigers. Bench scoring was 23-8 in favor of Beech.

Arlington finishes the season with a 22-5 record and District 4A and Region 8 4A championships.