Bartlett’s Fall Citizen’s Police Academy ends

Sign-up for the Spring Academy March 7

Courtesy Bartlett Police

Department

The Citizens Police Academy (CPA) is a fun, free, informative, six-week course of classes, taught by the Bartlett Police Department, that are condensed versions of actual police training.

The 2023 Fall Citizen’s Police Academy class has ended. Thank you Mayor David Parsons and Chief Cox for allowing us to continue these classes.

Bartlett Police Department

This course is offered to lay persons in the community, in an effort to educate citizens and give them an opportunity to observe and understand law enforcement from a “hands on” approach. In doing this we hope to build bridges within our community.

We (the police department) believe that with learning comes understanding, and with understanding will come an abiding respect for those who wear the badge.

Department presentations include Crime Scene Investigations, Canine Unit, Traffic Enforcement, SWAT, Defensive Tactics and Narcotics.

There is no fee to attend this course, however, space is limited.

For information on the next Academy or applications, contact the coordinator Captain Todd Halford or email Lori Minch at [email protected] 901-385-5510.