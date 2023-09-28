TDEC Announces additional $63 million in water infrastructure improvements

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced in August 20 grants totaling $63,888,650 from the state’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants.

Since August 2022, TDEC has awarded and announced $996 million in executed grant funds representing every county and 248 cities through ARP programming, and today’s announced grants mark the conclusion of the award phase of the non-competitive grant program.

Of the 20 grants announced today, two are collaborative grants and 18 are non-collaborative grants. Collaborative grants involve multiple entities (cities, counties, or water utilities) partnering on projects to work toward a shared purpose. The non-competitive grant program will fund a total of 266 non-collaborative grants and 71 collaborative grants. The non-competitive grant program has been a success, funding over 1,000 individual drinking water, wastewater, and/or stormwater infrastructure projects.

Tennessee received $3.725 billion from the ARP, and the state’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group dedicated $1.35 billion of those funds to TDEC to support water projects in communities throughout Tennessee. Of the $1.35 billion, approximately $1 billion was designated for non-competitive formula-based grants offered to counties and eligible cities to address systems’ critical needs. The remaining funds will go to state-initiated projects and competitive grants.

“We commend the communities who have gone through the application process and acquired these grants,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “The grants are funding important water infrastructure across our state, and we look forward to the improvements this process will bring.”

“More than ever, infrastructure is critically important to our local communities,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge. “This money will allow cities and towns to address deficiencies and make improvements that will pay dividends not just in the present but in the years to come as well. I greatly appreciate the work of the governor and my colleagues on the Fiscal Accountability Group for their work in making sure these funds were spent appropriately and efficiently.”

“We continue experiencing considerable growth across the state, and many of our communities require additional resources to address their evolving needs,” said Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville. “These grants will play a major role in ensuring cities and towns have access to infrastructure solutions that will enable them to continue thriving so Tennessee remains a preferred destination for both businesses and families.”

“We expect excellent results from these grants,” said TDEC Commissioner David Salyers. “Communities across our state are receiving the assistance they need to address water infrastructure challenges. We at TDEC are glad we could play a part in this process.”

Grants announced are awarded to:

Collaborative Grants

Cannon County – $3,872,667

Wilson County – $4,579,698

Non-Collaborative Grants

City of Celina – $2,799,778

City of Kenton – $695,156

Town of Centerville – $4,184,311

Town of LaGrange – $300,000

Cheatham County – $3,509,260

City of Luttrell – $1,885,725

City of Cleveland – $5,398,162

City of McKenzie – $1,417,356

City of Collinwood – $3,177,237

Monroe County – $3,721,352

DeKalb County – $3,030,767

City of Puryear – $1,073,217

City of Franklin – $4,679,357

Shelby County – $9,377,944

City of Greenfield – $1,476,684

Trousdale County – $2,984,908

Hawkins County – $4,865,481

City of Waynesboro – $859,583

Details for each award are:

Collaborative Grants

Cannon County – $3,872,667

Cannon County, in collaboration with the Town of Woodbury, will use ARP funds to address critical drinking water needs. Cannon’s drinking water projects include the replacement of aged water lines with PVC water main lines, the installation of new pressure regulation stations to connect to pressure zones in the system, and connection of the system with the Warren County Utility District.

Wilson County – $4,579,698

Wilson County, in collaboration with LaGuardo Utility District, the Water and Wastewater Authority of Wilson County, West Wilson Utility District, Wilson County Stormwater Division, and the community of Gladeville, will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs. Wilson County’s projects include the construction of a new chemical feed building to support water treatment plant processes, the relocation and upgrade of 4,750 linear feet of water lines, improvements to stormwater management in the area, and the proposed design and installation of new green infrastructure.

Non-Collaborative Grants

City of Celina – $2,799,778

The City of Celina will use ARP funds to expand its drinking water system to unserved residents. Celina’s projects include the installation of 13,650 linear feet of waterlines, as well as the installation of gate valves, flush hydrants, service lines, and meters. Celina will also install a new booster pump station and community storage tank to ensure adequate pressure throughout the proposed extensions to the system.

Town of Centerville – $4,184,311

The Town of Centerville will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs. Centerville’s projects will modernize, improve, and strengthen water infrastructure through the implementation of an asset management program, repair of leaking infrastructure, modernization of pipeline transport operations, replacement of outdated components, and expansion of service to underserved communities.

Cheatham County – $3,509,260

Cheatham County will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical drinking water and wastewater needs as well as noncompliance issues. Projects include improving efficiency, decreasing water loss, increasing water systems’ capacity, and enhancing water quality across the county’s entire service system.

City of Cleveland – $5,398,162

The City of Cleveland will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan, and make improvements to the drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems. Projects include the replacement of 11,000 linear feet of aging cast iron water lines and the development of a water modeling study, a sanitary sewer inspection project, manhole inspections, GIS mapping, and improvements and upgrades to the existing transportation, utility, and stormwater infrastructure.

City of Collinwood – $3,177,237

The City of Collinwood will use ARP funds to address critical needs in the drinking water and wastewater systems. Collinwood’s projects include the replacement and improvement of aging pumps, the repair and replacement of three pump stations, and the installation of automated meter reading (AMR) and zone meters to assist in water system regionalization.

DeKalb County – $3,030,767

DeKalb County will use ARP funds to address critical needs in the drinking water system. DeKalb’s projects include the upgrade of aging water lines in the community’s drinking water system, repairs to strengthen the system and increasing system capacity, and the installation of new water lines to expand service to new customers.

City of Franklin – $4,679,357

The City of Franklin will use ARP funds to address wastewater and stormwater critical needs. Projects include upgrades and repairs to the Franklin Water Reclamation Facility to help extend the lifespan of the concrete walls and to modernize aging equipment. Stormwater projects include the removal of the inline retention pond and the utilization of natural stream restoration design components to improve the sediment-carrying capacity of the Ralston Branch stream.

City of Greenfield – $1,476,684

The City of Greenfield will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs. Greenfield’s projects include improvements to the sanitary sewer collection system and bank stabilization of the sewer system.

Hawkins County – $4,865,481

Hawkins County will use ARP funds to develop comprehensive Asset Management Plans and address several critical needs. Hawkins County’s projects include 10 drinking water projects that will address critical needs and non-compliance issues across seven utility districts.

City of Kenton – $695,156

The City of Kenton will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs. Kenton will renovate their existing drinking water plant, purchase a trailer jetter for sewer line maintenance, and complete improvement projects in the wastewater lagoon’s inlet structure.

Town of LaGrange – $300,000

The Town of LaGrange will use ARP funds to create an Asset Management Plan and address critical drinking water needs and modernize LaGrange’s water system. Projects include upgrades to clear wells, the installation of updated communication technology between the Town’s high service pumps and storage tanks, and solution pump replacements.

City of Luttrell – $1,885,725

The City of Luttrell will leverage ARP and State Revolving Fund funding to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs in the wastewater system. Luttrell will focus their funds on constructing a modern activated sludge secondary biological process in order to meet state wastewater permit requirements.

City of McKenzie – $1,417,356

The City of McKenzie will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical water loss needs. McKenzie will replace aged pump stations with new pumps and piping and install new zone meters that can monitor fluctuations to significantly reduce the system’s water loss.

Monroe County – $3,721,352

Monroe County will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs. Monroe County’s projects include the extension of waterlines throughout the community to better serve economically distressed areas by bringing critical water infrastructure to new users.

City of Puryear – $1,073,217

The City of Puryear will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address excessive infiltration and inflow. Puryear will replace aged water meters and discharge equipment throughout the system, complete upgrades to the treatment plant, and replace 3,000 linear feet of piping in the collection system.

Shelby County – $9,377,944

Shelby County will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and complete a comprehensive stormwater master plan with the City of Memphis. An assessment of stormwater infrastructure and modeling will address aged infrastructure and improve water quality. Additional projects include improvements to five lift stations, as well as the installation of UV disinfectant systems at identified wastewater plants.

Trousdale County – $2,984,908

Trousdale County will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs. Projects include planning and design of a new water treatment plant, extension of water lines, and repair of community water tanks. Additional projects include the installation of in-line flow metering devices at strategic manholes.

City of Waynesboro – $859,583

The City of Waynesboro will use ARP funds to address critical drinking water needs. Projects include the construction of a new water storage tank and repair and replacement of old lines to combat water loss. The new water tank will help meet the water demands of various entities across the community and will act as a reservoir in times of water scarcity and water deficits by securing an adequate water storage system.