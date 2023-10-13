Bartlett HighSchool Named AppleDistinguished School

Bartlett, TN – October 3, 2023 – Bartlett High School is proud to announce that we have been recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for 2023–2026. Bartlett High School was selected because of its role as a leader of 1:1 implementation and for our advancements in the use of technology within our learning models. Being named as an Apple Distinguished School solidifies our position as innovative leaders in education for our region.

Apple Distinguished Schools are recognized as some of the most innovative in the world. They’re centers of leadership and educational excellence, with a clear vision for how technology-rich environments support learning goals. In Apple Distinguished Schools, forward-thinking leaders and their communities work to inspire, imagine, and impact teaching and learning, and they have documented results of academic accomplishments.

At Bartlett High School, we firmly believe that technology is a cornerstone of success in higher education and in preparing students to enter the workforce. Our commitment to technology has led to the creation of innovative student-led initiatives. These include the Genius Bar, a technology support team, the B.52 Crew, our technology infused pep squad, and a web design cohort responsible for creating and managing digital graphics across our

campus. Furthermore, Bartlett High School encourages a dynamic approach to learning, inspiring our students to explore creative avenues beyond traditional essays and reports. We foster their engagement in podcast creation, book trailers, digital storybooks, and various interactive projects. Notably, technology plays a pivotal role in our award-winning Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs. Culinary students design innovative food truck concepts and menus, Digital Arts students contribute designs for diverse campus activities, and Criminal Justice students produce stop-motion videos detailing police and emergency protocols.

“Being named an Apple Distinguished School celebrates our teachers and students for their hard work as they have embraced technology in the classroom. This recognition also demonstrates to the Bartlett community and stakeholders that our technology integration is providing innovative learning opportunities for all students,” said Bartlett High School Principal Dr. Chris Maley.

Being a part of the Apple Distinguished School program has allowed us to showcase our experiences, inspire others, and continue to push our campus to grow. These attributes of the program will continue to enhance our learning environment as we strive for continuous innovation and inspire our students for future success.