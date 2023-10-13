October 13, 2023
  Bartlett HighSchool Named AppleDistinguished School

Bartlett HighSchool Named AppleDistinguished School

Bartlett, TN – October 3, 2023 – Bartlett High School is proud to announce that we have been recognized as an  Apple Distinguished School for 2023–2026. Bartlett High School was selected because of its role as a leader of  1:1 implementation and for our advancements in the use of technology within our learning models. Being  named as an Apple Distinguished School solidifies our position as innovative leaders in education for our region.  

Apple Distinguished Schools are recognized as some of the most innovative in the world. They’re centers of  leadership and educational excellence, with a clear vision for how technology-rich environments support  learning goals. In Apple Distinguished Schools, forward-thinking leaders and their communities work to inspire,  imagine, and impact teaching and learning, and they have documented results of academic accomplishments. 

At Bartlett High School, we firmly believe that technology is a cornerstone of success in higher education and in  preparing students to enter the workforce. Our commitment to technology has led to the creation of innovative  student-led initiatives. These include the Genius Bar, a technology support team, the B.52 Crew, our technology infused pep squad, and a web design cohort responsible for creating and managing digital graphics across our  

campus. Furthermore, Bartlett High School encourages a dynamic approach to learning, inspiring our students  to explore creative avenues beyond traditional essays and reports. We foster their engagement in podcast  creation, book trailers, digital storybooks, and various interactive projects. Notably, technology plays a pivotal  role in our award-winning Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs. Culinary students design innovative  food truck concepts and menus, Digital Arts students contribute designs for diverse campus activities, and  Criminal Justice students produce stop-motion videos detailing police and emergency protocols. 

“Being named an Apple Distinguished School celebrates our teachers and students for their hard work as they  have embraced technology in the classroom. This recognition also demonstrates to the Bartlett community and  stakeholders that our technology integration is providing innovative learning opportunities for all  students,” said Bartlett High School Principal Dr. Chris Maley.  

Being a part of the Apple Distinguished School program has allowed us to showcase our experiences, inspire  others, and continue to push our campus to grow. These attributes of the program will continue to enhance our  learning environment as we strive for continuous innovation and inspire our students for future success. 

Jennifer Deshazo

Jennifer Deshazo

