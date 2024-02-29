The Gift Of Music 

Guitars Gifted: Mayor David Parsons recently met modern country artist Steven Cade and his family at Youth Villages Bartlett Campus as part of their Giving Guitars Foundation, a non-profit organization, where they presented the campus with a new guitar to be used as a teaching tool for the residents. The Giving Guitars Foundation＊s mission is to make a positive impact using music and work towards breaking the cycle of poverty in our country one note at a time. For more information, visit instrumentsforinspiration.org. Courtesy City of Bartlett