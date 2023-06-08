Bartlett’s Annual Children’s Fishing Rodeo this Saturday

City of Bartlett

Do your children like to fish? If so, bring them to the City’s annual Fishing Rodeo for children 12 and under, this Saturday, June 10, from 6 to 9 a.m., at Appling Lake – Bobby K. Flaherty Municipal Center, located at 3663 Appling Road, Bartlett. Fishing will be from 6:00 to 8:30 a.m.

What a great way to spend time with your children and kick-off the summer with the kids. There will be prizes awarded in four age categories; 5 and under, 6 -7, 8-9 and 10-12 with overall Grand Prize Winners.

This is a free event, but you must register before fishing. You can pre-register at Gator Brown’s Bait & Tackle, located at 6816 Hwy 70 the week prior to the event, or at the rodeo the day of. Sponsored by the City of Bartlett, the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency and Gator Brown’s Bait & Tackle Shop. For more information, email [email protected]

