Former Arlington High athlete killed in UVA shooting

Former Arlington High athlete Devin Chandler. Courtesy bigKphotos.com

A former student and football player at Arlington High School is among the three University of Virginia football players killed in a shooting on the UVA campus late Sunday, Nov. 13, according to multiple news reports.

Devin Chandler, a standout receiver and defensive back at Arlington, and fellow Virginia players Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were killed in the shooting that started when a bus returned from a field trip, authorities said. Two other people were injured in the shooting.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who was a member of the Cavaliers football team as a freshman, was arrested and faces three charges of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony, according to UVA Police Chief Timothy Longo Sr.

Chandler, an honor roll student, was a junior at Virginia and had transferred there from Wisconsin.

He was a football and track-and-field athlete for Arlington, finishing runner-up in the Tennessee state 110-meter hurdles championship in 2019, according to biography information on the UVA website.

As a sophomore at Arlington, Chandler had 43 receptions for 758 yards and 11 touchdowns, and recorded 5 interceptions that year. In his junior year, he scored eight touchdowns on 28 receptions, gaining 758 yards through the air that season.

He transferred to William Amos Hough High School in North Carolina for his senior season when he totaled 905 yards on 50 receptions and scored 14 touchdowns.

Police identified the shooting site as a parking garage across Culbreth Road from the University of Virginia’s drama building and near the band building.

A potential motive for the mass shooting was not revealed Monday, Nov. 14.

“This is a sad, shocking and tragic day for our UVA community,” university president Jim Ryan said during a press conference at the school. “Let me say how deeply sorry I am for the victims and for their family and friends.”