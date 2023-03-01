Mark Your Calendar: Citizens Police Academy on horizon

Staff Reports

On March 9, 2023, the Bartlett Police Department will commence its annual Citizens Police Academy, a six-week course designed to educate and inform laypersons in the community on a range of law enforcement topics.

The course is free, and the classes are condensed versions of actual police training that offer an overall view of various law enforcement areas. The academy provides an opportunity to observe and understand law enforcement from a “hands-on” approach, which is essential in building bridges within the community.

“We believe that with learning will come understanding, and with understanding will come an abiding respect for those who wear the badge,” said Bartlett Police Chief, John Smith.

The academy is open to all residents of Bartlett and neighboring communities, and it aims to educate and provide information about the challenges and responsibilities of law enforcement officers. The course includes a series of presentations on various law enforcement topics, including crime scene investigations, canine unit, traffic enforcement, and narcotics.

The Citizens Police Academy is an interactive course that allows participants to ask questions, discuss topics, and engage with law enforcement officers. This course is an excellent opportunity for citizens to learn about the inner workings of the police department and gain a better understanding of law enforcement practices.

“The Citizens Police Academy is not only a fun and informative course, but it’s also an opportunity to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community,” said Tracy Halford, the Citizens Police Academy Coordinator. “We encourage anyone who is interested in learning more about law enforcement to register for the course.”

The classes meet on Thursday nights from 6 pm to 9 pm at the Justice Center, located at 3730 Appling Road, Bartlett, TN 38133. Reservation is required, and space is limited, so interested individuals are encouraged to register as soon as possible.

According to a previous participant, the course is “a unique experience that provides invaluable insight into the world of law enforcement.” The program offers a hands-on learning approach that makes it more engaging than traditional classroom lectures.

Those interested in attending the Citizens Police Academy can obtain an application by visiting the City of Bartlett’s website at https://www.cityofbartlett.org/1186/Citizens-Police-Academy or by contacting the coordinator at 901-385-5510 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected]

In conclusion, the Citizens Police Academy is a unique opportunity for citizens to learn about law enforcement and understand the challenges and responsibilities of police officers. By offering an interactive and informative course, the Bartlett Police Department is committed to building bridges within the community and fostering a better understanding of law enforcement practices.