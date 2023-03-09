Wishes Can Come True: Make-A-Wish and Bartlett’s Brother Industrial Corp. grant a Disney wish

Staff Report

Make-A-Wish recipient Bella and her family make a grand entrance during her Wish reveal at Brother International Corp. Make-A-Wish recipient Bella and her family smile for the camera amongst balloons and surprises Make-A-Wish recipient Bella and her family during her Wish reveal at Brother International Corp., in Bartlett last week.

Last week, Brother International Corp. hosted a wish reveal event for Bella, a three-year-old with a critical condition. Bella’s wish was to visit the princesses at Walt Disney World® Resort, and thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, her dream is coming true.

The event was held at Brother International Corp. and featured three different stations for Bella and her sisters to visit. The first station was a dress-up area where Bella and her sisters could choose from a variety of dresses and jewelry. They were then taken to the craft stations where they were able to bejewel picture frames and sew their favorite Disney characters onto different items. Finally, Bella and her family were led to the final area, where Brother employees lined the hallways, held signs, waved pom poms, and chanted Bella’s name.

When they arrived at Bella’s “royal” seat, they were told that her wish was coming true and that they would be heading to Florida to visit Walt Disney World® Resort. Bella, her twin sister Ava, her sister Olivia, and her parents will stay at Give Kids the World resort during their visit.

Bella loves playing dress-up, coloring, watching Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, and playing with her sisters. Her wish to visit Disney World was fueled by her love of Minnie Mouse and her desire to meet the princesses.

Brother International Corp. sponsored Bella’s wish as a corporate gift and hosted the event to engage their employees and showcase their commitment to the community. Although Brother International Corp. has offices across the country, this was only the third location to host a wish reveal event.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a nonprofit organization that grants wishes to children with critical illnesses. The organization was founded in 1980 and has since granted more than 500,000 wishes to children in the United States.

The organization believes that a wish can be a game-changer for a child who is facing a critical illness. It can give them the strength to keep fighting and the hope to keep believing.

Bella’s wish is to visit the princesses at Walt Disney World® Resort is just one of the many wishes that the Make-A-Wish Foundation has granted. The organization relies on donations from individuals and corporations to continue granting wishes and changing lives.

The wish reveal event hosted by Brother International Corp. was a beautiful reminder of the power of a wish. Bella and her family were able to forget about their worries for a while and just enjoy the moment. The event was a testament to the compassion and generosity of the human spirit and a reminder that we can all make a difference in someone’s life.