October 13, 2023
Congratulations Bartlett Band

Bartlett City Schools is thrilled to announce that Bartlett Band has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming BOA Regional Champions! 

This victory is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and talent of everyone involved.

Congratulations to Trevor Rundell, Taylor Rundell, Jessica Burmingham, Kerry Radcliffe, and ALL the incredible students and parents associated with the Bartlett High Sschool band program.

A bit of history: Only four Tenn. bands had won a BOA Regional Title, including Dobyns-Bennett, Franklin, Father Ryan, and McGavock (in the ‘90s). Now, Bartlett’s name proudly joins this prestigious list.

This is a well-deserved accomplishment, and we couldn’t be prouder of our incredible Bartlett Band.

Courtesy Bartlett City Schools

Jennifer Deshazo

Editor's Pick

