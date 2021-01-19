Still confused who gets vaccinated?

For those still needing assistance whether one qualifies for the current vaccinations offered through the Shelby County Health Department, a new digital tool will

help clear up eligibility questions, according to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

The governor said the new digital tool was created to help inform Tennesseans when

they will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. “In addition to creating a strong

infrastructure for distribution, we’re currently one of the top states in the nation for total doses administered, vaccinating more than 150,000 Tennesseans in just

two weeks,” said Gov. Lee. “This tool is yet another step we’re taking to provide Tennesseans with critical information as our vaccine supply increases and more phases

become eligible.”

The eligibility tool allows users to opt-in to receive updates and

notifications about their vaccine phase and provides risk-based and age-based phase information at the county level.



The eligibility tool and COVID-19 information can be accessed at https://covid19.tn.gov/.