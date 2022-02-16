Putting the clamp on debris

Bartlett Public Works Division crews pick up storm debris Feb. 15 along High Plains Road in Bartlett off Memphis-Arlington Road. Public Works director Mike Adams is urging citizens to be patient as the crews are about a week behind because of the massive volume of debris created by the ice storm that hit on Feb. 3-4.

If you are having trouble cutting and moving tree limbs to the curb, the West Tennessee Ice Storms Cleanup Hotline may be able to connect you with volunteers from local relief agencies, faith communities, and community groups who can cut fallen trees and perform similar services for free. Service is not guaranteed, however, because of the overwhelming need caused by the Feb. 3-4 ice storm. The number to call is 901-430-0995 and the hotline will be open through Feb. 25.