Bartlett advances to Sectionals

Jr Jacobs drives for a score against a Collierville defender in this Bartlett Express file photo. Bartlett defeated Collierville 67-42 Tuesday, March 1, to advance to the state Sectionals. They play Memphis East on Thursday, March 3.

The Bartlett High Boys played in high gear Tuesday, March 1, building a big lead over Collierville and then coasting to a 67-42 win in the second round of the 4A West Regional Tournament.

It was the 22nd consecutive win for the Panthers (31-6) and secures them a berth in the state Sectionals. Bartlett will face Memphis East on Thursday, March 3, at Memphis Central High School, with the winner advancing to face the loser of Clarksville vs. Rossview in the other sub-state bracket.

The loss ends the season for the Collierville Dragons (20-11).

Bartlett led the Dragons from the start, building a 29-13 lead early in the second quarter. The lead ballooned to 46-18 in the third quarter when Regale Moore hit a 3-pointer.

Junior center Matthew Stokes had two blocks, one that started a fast break that he ended up finishing with a basket on the other end.

Bartlett dominated on the boards, grabbing twice as many rebounds (36) as the Dragons, and recorded six steals.

In the only other meeting between Bartlett and the Memphis East Mustangs this season, the Panthers prevailed in double overtime, 82-81, on Jan. 15.