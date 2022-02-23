Arlington Girls defeat Bartlett to win District 15 4A title

Mya Pratcher (1) was able to help Bartlett defeat Houston High Saturday night, but the Arlington Lady Tigers took

the District 15 4A title Tuesday, Feb. 22, defeating Bartlett 48-43.

In a game of runs, the Arlington High Girls were able to make a late-game run hold up Tuesday night, Feb. 22, and finish with a 48-43 victory over the Bartlett High Girls to win the District 15 AAAA championship.

The Lady Tigers and Lady Panthers traded scoring bursts during the game, with Bartlett getting out to an early 14-2 lead on a 3-pointer by Nevaeh Scott. Kennedy Claybrooks drained another 3 to make it 21-9 in the second quarter, but Arlington came battling back on its own run to make the deficit 23-20 with 2:16 left in the half.

Another run by the Lady Panthers made it 34-26 Bartlett with 4:42 remaining in the third quarter, but that’s when the Lady Tigers started another run. Arlington score 13 unanswered points to take a 39-34 advantage and held on from there for the victory.

The stats sheet was fairly balanced, with Bartlett outrebounding Arlington 43-33, but Arlington shooting 36 percent from the field for the game compared to 27 percent for Bartlett.

Arlington improved to 20-4 on the season, the Lady Panthers dropped to 24-8.

Both teams play Friday, Feb. 25, in the 4A West Regional Girls’ Basketball Tournament and will need to win to extend their seasons.

Bartlett, the No. 2 seed in District 15, will host Whitehaven (No. 3 seed District 16) at 7 p.m.

Arlington, the No. 1 seed in District 15, hosts Memphis-East (No. 4 seed District 16) at 7 p.m.