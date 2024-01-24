Lakeland Piano Student Earns National Award

Benita Pepper

Mina Chen, age 11, daughter of Min Chen and Xiaomei Zhang of Lakeland, has earned the Five Year National Award from the National Guild of Piano Teachers.

Chen performed 10 memorized pieces each year for five years in Germantown’s Piano Guild Auditions, where she earned Superior ratings. She received the Guild’s five-year pin, a personalized medal, report card, certificate, and a porcelain bust of Bach from her teacher, Benita Pepper of Lakeland.

Chen has studied piano for five years and performed in two piano recitals. She recently started playing guitar and currently sings with the choir at her middle school.

Chen is a sixth-grader at Lakeland Preparatory School. She received the Lion’s Pride award at Lakeland Elementary School, is currently in APEX, and is a member of the National Honor Society. She was a student ambassador at Lakeland Elementary School. Her hobbies include drawing and making crafts.