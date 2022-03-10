Bernadette Truong named National Merit Finalist

Bartlett High School has announced that senior Bernadette Truong has been named a National Merit Finalist.

Truong will be the Bartlett High School Class of 2022 Salutatorian.

In addition to her National Merit status, Truong was named an AP Scholar in 2021 and added to the 30+ ACT Club. She consistently appears on the Principal’s Honor Roll and is slated to graduate as a member of the BHS Honors Academy.

Truong was also named to the Tennessee Governor’s School for International Studies, as well as the Beta Club and National Honor Society.

A leader among her peers, Truong is the current vice president of Mu Alpha Theta and lead fundraising executive for R.O.S.E.S. She is also a member of the tennis team and Key Club, as well as involved with the youth group and choir at her church.