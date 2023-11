It’s been a while but the Bartlett Police need your help. Detective Brewer is attempting to ID this pictured person who is responsible for the theft of cash and credit cards from the Robinwood Senior Living facility (2795 Kirby-Whitten Rd). The suspect then used the credit cards to purchase over $400 worth of merchandise at a Walgreens in the Memphis area. Contact Det. Brewer at 385-5529 ext 2112 and share these pictures.