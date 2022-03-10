Memphis Freefest returns April 9

After a pandemic-induced hiatus since 2019, the Mid-South Amateur Radio Association’s annual Memphis Freefest returns on Saturday, April 9.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bartlett Station Municipal Center, 5868 Stage Road, and benefits Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Patrons can enjoy free food and could win big prizes being donated by area businesses and other organizations. There will be hourly prizes given away and guests don’t have to be present to win the big prizes, which include:

– iPad Pro 64GB with Otter case box, donated by Turner Construction

– 2000 watt Predator inverter/generator, donated by Friends of MARA

– MFJ259D SWR Analyzer, donated by JMR Sales

– IMD-109 Antenna, tripod and mast, donated by TN07 Engineering

– Yaesu FT-2980R 144 MHz Transceiver, donated by Bullfrog Net

– 20Ahr BLF-1220A LiFePO4 battery and charger, donated by Delta ARC

– 40-inch HDTV, donated by Cindy and Dennis Foster

– MFJ-4230MV Power Supply, donated by MFJ Enterprises

The event is a chance for ham radio operators who talk to each other all time to come together and meet in person. Others can learn more about ham radio operations, what it covers and the equipment used and much more.

There will be meetings, presentations, seminars, VE (Volunteer Examiners) testing, and much more.

To learn more, visit maraonline.org/freefest, or contact Art Barnett at WA4PSS@gmail.com or 901-619-5573.