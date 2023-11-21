Christmas in Bartlett 2023

Bartlett was packed with holiday cheer over the weekend with Christmas in Bartlett – Market and Festivities, sponsored by the Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce. The event kicked off Friday with live music and the official lighting of the City of Bartlett Christmas tree. Christmas in Bartlett featured live performances by choir members from Bartlett Baptist Church, the Altruria Elementary 5th notes, and the group, “The Home Grown Tomatoes.” Special guests included Chef Noch of Big Momma’s and Granny’s Catering, who demonstrated how to make Thanksgiving dishes and Santa Claus, along with more than 60 vendors. Photos courtesy Lyn Whitson and Vicki Clark