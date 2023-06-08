Eagle Scout Project results in gracious gift to Nesbit Park

Staff Report

The city of Bartlett Parks and Rec Department received an update over the weekend from Bartlett resident and future Eagle Scout Judd Fontanilla, Troop 48. Fontanilla recently completed his Eagle Scout Project. He built three picnic tables (including an ADA table) and delivered them to Nesbit Park on Saturday, May 27.

Scout Judd Fontanilla, of Troop 48 (center) and volunteers

This was no small undertaking. There were 30 volunteers who came (14 youth and 16 adults) including boy scouts from Troop 48, Troop 457 and Eagle Scouts from Troop 87 and their parents. A total of $991 in donations helped purchase the materials for the tables. Volunteers came prepared, and bringing their own tools jumped in to help build the tables. Once built, the tables were sealed with a base, so they could survive the outdoors.

Fontanilla thanked everyone who donated, sent words of encouragement, and came out to volunteer and support his Eagle project stating, “I’m thankful to each one for the role they played and help they gave. Thank you for letting me do this.”

The city of Bartlett Parks and Rec Department was extremely grateful for this new amenity for the users of Nesbit Park. These new picnic tables will provide a perfect area to hang out before or after enjoying the trails for years to come.