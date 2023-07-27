Bartlett-Ellendale Cemetery Damaged by June Storm

By Suzanne Coleman

The beautiful old Bartlett Ellendale Cemetery sustained substantial damage during the June 25th storm. The large trees that fell have been cleared by a crane but that has left behind many limbs and brush. The cemetery is located at 7044 Old Memphis Arlington Road and is maintained by the Bartlett United Methodist Church.

This cemetery is one of the oldest in Shelby County, dating back to 1836. In 1851 three additional acres were sold for twenty dollars to G.M. Bartlett, Dr. Washington Bond and Henry Granade, trustees of the Methodist Church on which Warren Chapel stood. The congregation renamed it the Pisgah Cemetery and it was maintained by descendants of families buried there. In 1975 the Pisgah Cemetery was incorporated and renamed the Bartlett-Ellendale Cemetery. In 1999 the Bartlett United Methodist Church assumed the maintenance of the Cemetery.

This is still an active cemetery with grave sites available. If you are interested in purchasing a gravesite, please contact Bartlett United Methodist Church at 901-386-4563. The initial clean-up with the crane cost $30,000 and used up most of the funds of the cemetery. Donations are being accepted for the purchase of new trees and restoring broken tombstones. Please send donations to the Bartlett United Methodist Church 5676 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN 38134, attention Bartlett Ellendale Cemetery.

Bartlett-Ellendale Cemetery, the place where generations of Bartlett and Ellendale families are buried needs the help of the community to restore it. Once it is restored, future generations will continue to have a place to bury their loved ones.

Join us Saturday, July 29 from 7:30 – 11:00 am for a Clean-Up Day! Bring your rakes, gloves, blowers and brooms to help. Please bring your own water and be advised there are no restroom facilities onsite.