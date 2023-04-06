Weekend tornadoes in the state cause widespread damage

15 people reported dead in Tennessee

By Sabrina Bates

MVP Regional News Editor

NWS FRIDAY OUTLOOK – Last week, the National Weather Service reported its expectation of a major severe weather outbreak on Friday from the Midwest to the Mid-South. The agency announced the greatest risk for strong, long-track (potentially-violent) tornadoes existed across southeast Iowa, western Illinois and far northeast Missouri, as well as portions of eastern Arkansas, northern Mississippi, and southwest Tennessee.



Several tornadoes that swept through the region Friday and Saturday killed 15 people in the state and displaced hundreds of people in several counties across west and middle Tennessee.

The National Weather Service in Memphis has categorized the Tennessee tornadoes as EF-2 and EF-3 in nature. As of Sunday, NWS preliminary reports show an EF-3 tornado touched down in Covington and Adamsville in Tennessee and Wynne, Arkansas. EF-3 tornadoes are categorized by wind speeds of 136 to 165 miles per hour.

As of Monday, there were nine people who lost their lives in McNairy County; one in Tipton County; one in Roane County; one in Henry County and three in Shelby County. Not all reported deaths were a result of tornadoes as a handful were attributed to severe weather where trees fell on a home and a vehicle. Wayne County has reported several injuries as a result of the storms.

There are reports of more than 100 possible tornadoes that swept through 11 states over the weekend. On Monday, the NWS reported the death toll at 33.

Volunteer organizations in unaffected counties across west and middle Tennessee rallied together to help their neighbors as the storms downed power lines, closed roadways and left hundreds without shelter.

In Tipton County, two schools were damaged beyond repair Friday night and the hospital in Covington was forced to move patients to a nearby county. Cobb Parr Park in Covington is listed as the location for volunteers to coordinate, while residents can pick up donated items. Donations are also being accepted at the park. Items needed include canned goods and non-perishable foods; gift cards, gas cards and food cards; baby items; paper products; hygiene products and cleaning supplies. Monetary donations are being accepted via CashApp to city employee, $JenniferLNolen. Checks may be mailed to City of Covington, 200 West Washington St., Covington, TN 38019. Note “April 1 Disaster” in the memo line of the check.

The Wayne County Chamber of Commerce is accepting cash donations at Wayne County Bank on behalf of residents who lost their homes Friday evening. Call the Waynesboro branch at 1-931-722-5438 for donation information.

The Wayne County Executive’s office, located inside the courthouse at 100 Court Cir., Waynesboro, TN 38485, is accepting donations of the following items – tarps, bottled water, snack food/canned goods, hygiene items, toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies, garbage bags, work gloves, water coolers, paper cups/plates/forks/spoons and plastic totes.

Donation items needed in McNairy County include non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies, storage bins, trash bags, laundry detergent, paper towels, new socks and new underwear. Donations are being accepted at most churches in McNairy County, the Selmer Community Center (located at 230 N. 5th St., Selmer, TN 38275) and Adamsville City Hall (located at 231 East Main St., Adamsville, TN 38310.

Several homes were damaged in Rutherford, Lewis, Maury, Macon and Cannon counties in middle Tennessee. National Weather Service of Memphis team members are out in those counties this week assessing the damage to confirm if a tornado was the cause.

The Tennessee Valley Authority reported 58 TVA transmission structures, including 10 high-voltage transmission lines, were damaged in the weekend storms.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee spent Saturday touring damaged areas in west and middle Tennessee.