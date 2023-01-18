Suspect in stolen vehicle strikes Bartlett officer

A Bartlett Police Department officer was struck by the driver of a stolen vehicle near the IHOP restaurant in the Wolfchase area on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and taken to a local hospital.

Bartlett Police said the officer with BPD’s Uniformed Patrol Division initiated a traffic stop of the stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of North Germantown Parkway and was struck by the suspect’s vehicle.

The officer, who was not named, was treated for his injuries, released and is resting at home.

The suspect was apprehended and placed into custody.

In a statement, Bartlett police thanked the community “for their prayers and well wishes for our officer.” The case is still under investigation.