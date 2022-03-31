Hundreds attend Bartlett Business Expo

A GOOD CUP OF JOE — Bartlett Coffee owner Joe Cavallo’s booth was a popular stop Thursday, March 31, at the 2002 Bartlett Business Expo, sponsored by St. Francis Hospital-Bartlett in conjunction with the Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Bartlett.

Hundreds of people came through the Bartlett Recreation Center on Thursday, March 31, for the 2022 Bartlett Business Expo, sponsored by the Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce, St. Francis Hospital-Bartlett and the City of Bartlett.

Due to COVID-19 issues in both 2020 and 2021, it was the first time the annual business expo had been held since 2019. You could see in the faces of booth vendors and visitors alike that this event has been sorely missed.

More than 80 local businesses, service providers and community organizations were represented, providing information about their products and services and in some cases, free samples of their wares. In addition to St. Francis Hospital-Bartlett, the chamber and City of Bartlett, sponsors included FirstSouth Financial, The Bartlett Express, Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, KWAM AM 990, ePayment America, Infiniti of Memphis, Travel Leaders, Chick-fil-A, First Horizon, McDonalds, and Teched2Go.