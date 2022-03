Members of the Bartlett Community Concert Band get ready to practice on Monday, March 21, at Whitten Memorial Baptist Church. The band, comprised of some of the best musicians in the greater Memphis area, will perform concert band music at 7:30 p.m. at the Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center, 3663 Appling Road. Tickets are $10. Call the Box Office at 901-385-5588 for tickets or visit in person from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.