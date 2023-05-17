Emma Ames earns six-year national piano award

By Benita Pepper

Emma Ames, 19, daughter of Donald and Darlene Ames of Bartlett, recently earned the Six Year National Award from the National Guild of Piano Teachers.

Ames performed a 10-piece memorized program each year for six years in Germantown’s Piano Guild Auditions, where she earned a Superior “A” rating and received the Guild’s six-year pin, certificate, report card, a medal and a porcelain bust of Beethoven from her teacher, Benita Pepper of Lakeland.

Ames is a second-year student at Southwest Tennessee Community College, preparing for a career in computer technology. She is a graduate of Bartlett High School, where she was a member of the Book Club and Honor Choir for three years. Ames has studied piano with her teacher for ten years and has performed in nine recitals, as well as a school talent show and church talent show at Advent Presbyterian Church, where she is a member.

Ames has also performed community service through her church, including food distribution and helping with the church Easter egg hunt. Likewise, she performed volunteer work at the Bartlett Animal Shelter and at a camp known as, “For the Kingdom,” where she helped assemble and distribute food to the needy.

In her leisure time, Ames enjoys bowling and has won many awards in competitions through the years. Her hobbies include playing guitar and doing artwork, particularly painting.