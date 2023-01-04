Lady Panthers build early lead, coast against Houston

Zoey Rixter gets 2 of her 20 points against Houston with this floater in the lane. Photo by Theron Malone

The Bartlett Girls came out firing and smoked the Houston Mustangs early, then coasted to a 75-50 home win on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The Lady Panthers (13-5) forced several turnovers and made most of their shots in the first quarter, opening up a dominant 26-4 lead after one frame.

The Mustangs started scoring in the second quarter, but Bartlett built a 53-24 lead at halftime and never looked back.

Sophomore Zoey Rixter led the Lady Panthers with 20 points on 10-for-15 shooting, senior center Mallory Collier had 14 points and 4 rebounds, and Nevaeh Scott and Faye Williams each chipped in 7 points.

Bartlett had 18 steals during the game and blocked 8 Lady Mustang shots.

Carrington Jones (1) finished with 4 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals against the Lady Mustangs. Photo by Theron Malone

Houston (11-6, 1-2) was led by junior Anna Lee Avery who had 29 points. Avery went 14-for-17 from the free throw line.

Like the Bartlett Boys team, the Lady Panthers are playing a national schedule, traveling to out-of-state tournaments and playing top teams from around the country.

They travel to New Orleans for another tournament and then return home to host District 15 4A rival Arlington on Friday, Jan. 13.