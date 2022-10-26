Motorcycle repair business approved for Bartlett Station

Following a public hearing Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Bartlett Board of Mayor and Alderman approved a special use permit to allow Bombshell Motorcycle Service to operate a motorcycle repair business at 5798 Ferguson Road within Bartlett Station.

The vote was unanimous, 6-0.

One resident spoke in favor of the project, saying having a repair shop in Bartlett would be convenient for the many riding enthusiasts in the city.

Many others submitted letters to the Planning Commission in support of Bombshell, some saying that they know the owners personally and feel they and their business would be an asset for the city.

The owners, Keri Pegg and Steven Adkison, plan to move their business from Covington Pike to the Bartlett location. They provide maintenance, repair and upgrade services for motorcycles, 4-wheelers and side-by-sides and plan to be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday with no nighttime hours. They will leave all vehicles brought in for service inside the warehouse on the property.

The property is zoned I-O, for wholesale and warehouse uses, so the special use permit is required for the repair business.

Bombshell will be leasing the property from Charlie Hunter, owner of 1430 LLC.

In other business Tuesday, the board approved an amendment to the Bartlett City Schools system’s fiscal 2023 budget that puts $88,000 from reserves into the Education Capital Projects Special Revenue Fund, and approved a resolution authorizing the city to use pricing established by competitively bid contracts sponsored by Sourcewell, a move that doesn’t cost the city anything and could save money on purchases in the future.

On the consent agenda, the board approved:

– A $206,073 contract with Ensafe for design services for paving roughly 6 miles of city streets. The streets include 4 miles of Brunswick Road from U.S. Highway 64 to Highway 70; about a mile of Elmore Park Road from Elmore Road to Stage Road; and a mile of Elmore Road from Bartlett Boulevard to Highway 70.

– A special use permit for the Ellendale Baptist Church Fall Festival to be held Sunday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Ellendale Baptist Church, 3861 Broadway Road.

– A special use permit for the 12 Hours of Stanky Creek Mountain Bike Race, which will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Nesbit Park.