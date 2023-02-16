Retired Teacher pursues new dream as business owner

Staff Report

Wilmot Wiley, a retired high school teacher, has found a way to stay forever young – by pursuing his passion of creating hand-made wooden sculptures. At the age of 75, Wiley has found a way to keep himself busy and fulfilled, running his small business and making beautiful works of art.

Wiley was a high school teacher for over 30 years, and after retiring, he found himself with a lot of free time on his hands. He had always loved working with wood and decided to start his small business creating hand-made wooden sculptures. He works from his small studio in the countryside, where he has a passion for taking raw materials and turning them into something unique and beautiful.

When asked what keeps him motivated, Wiley says, “It’s the creative process that I love. I love taking something rough and rough-cut, and turning it into something that has meaning and purpose. It’s a feeling like no other.”

Wiley has been working with wood for over 50 years, and his passion for creating beautiful sculptures has not diminished in the slightest. He still finds the same joy in his work as he did when he first started.

Wiley’s sculptures are made from a variety of different woods, including oak, ash, and maple, and each one is unique in its own way. He starts by selecting a piece of wood that he feels has the right grain and texture for the piece he wants to create. He then takes his time carefully carving and shaping the wood, sanding it until it’s smooth and perfect. Finally, he applies a finish that protects the wood and gives it a beautiful shine.

Wiley’s sculptures have become quite popular and can be found in homes and businesses all across the country. He has a loyal following of customers who appreciate the time, care, and passion that goes into each one of his sculptures.

In addition to creating beautiful sculptures, Wiley also enjoys teaching others about his craft. He has hosted several workshops for children and adults, teaching them about the art of wood carving and encouraging them to pursue their own passions.

“I’ve always believed that everyone should have the opportunity to experience the joy of creating something with their own hands,” says Wiley. “That’s why I love teaching others about what I do.”

Wiley’s sculptures have become much more than just a way to stay busy and make a living. They are a testament to his passion and creativity, and they will be enjoyed by generations to come.

In conclusion, Wilmot Wiley’s story is a testament to the power of following your passions and finding ways to stay active and engaged in life. By doing what he loves, Wiley has found a way to stay forever young and share his creativity with the world.