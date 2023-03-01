Patrick Ellis Joins Tennessee Association of Farmers Markets Board of Directors

Staff Reports

Meet Patrick Ellis, the newest member of the Tennessee Association of Farmers Markets Board of Directors. Ellis, who serves as the farmers market at Agricenter manager, will be representing West Tennessee and working to support farmers markets across the Volunteer State.

Courtesy Photo



Patrick Ellis, the manager of the Farmers Market at Agricenter, has been appointed to the Tennessee Association of Farmers Markets Board of Directors. He will be representing West Tennessee and working to support farmers markets across the Volunteer State.Ellis has been the manager of the Farmers Market at Agricenter since 2018 and has worked in the agriculture industry for over 20 years. His passion for agriculture and farmers markets has led him to take an active role in promoting and supporting local agriculture in his community.

The Tennessee Association of Farmers Markets is a nonprofit organization that works to support and promote farmers markets throughout the state. The organization provides resources and support to farmers markets, including training and education for market managers, outreach to consumers, and advocacy for policies that support local agriculture.

As a member of the Board of Directors, Ellis will play an important role in promoting the work of the Tennessee Association of Farmers Markets and supporting farmers markets across the state. He will be responsible for representing the interests of West Tennessee farmers markets and working to ensure that the needs of local farmers and consumers are being met.

Ellis is excited about his new role and is looking forward to working with other farmers market managers and industry leaders across the state. He believes that farmers markets play an important role in promoting local agriculture and supporting the economy in rural communities.

“Farmers markets are a critical component of our local food system,” says Ellis. “They provide consumers with access to fresh, locally grown produce, while also supporting small-scale farmers and local economies. I’m honored to be a part of the Tennessee Association of Farmers Markets and look forward to working with others in the industry to support and promote local agriculture.” Ellis has already made significant contributions to the Farmers Market at Agricenter, including expanding the market’s vendor base and increasing community outreach. He has also been instrumental in establishing the market as a hub for local agriculture, hosting events and educational programs that promote the benefits of buying locally-grown produce. Ellis’s appointment to the Tennessee Association of Farmers Markets Board of Directors is a testament to his dedication and hard work in promoting local agriculture and supporting farmers markets. His expertise and experience will be valuable assets to the board and the organization as a whole.

The Farmers Market at Agricenter is one of the largest and most successful farmers markets in the region, featuring over 30 vendors offering a variety of fresh produce, baked goods, and artisan crafts. The market is open every Saturday from May to October and hosts special events throughout the season.

The appointment of Patrick Ellis to the Tennessee Association of Farmers Markets Board of Directors is a great honor for him and the Farmers Market at Agricenter. It is a recognition of his contributions to the agriculture industry and his commitment to promoting local agriculture in his community.

Ellis is excited about the opportunities that his new role will bring and is looking forward to working with other farmers market managers and industry leaders to promote the benefits of buying locally grown produce. He believes that farmers markets play a crucial role in supporting local economies and strengthening rural communities, and he is committed to working towards that goal.