NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Pursuant to the requirements of the State of Tennessee and Ordinances of the City of Bartlett, Tennessee, the following is published and made known to all interested persons: The Bartlett Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Bartlett City Hall in the Assembly Chamber to consider the following Resolution 34-22:

Keri Pegg, Bombshell Motorcycle Service, is requesting approval of a Special Use Permit to allow for a general auto repair business to be located at 5798 Ferguson Road. This property is in the “I-O” Wholesale and Warehouse Zoning District and requires approval of a Special Use Permit for use as a general auto repair business.

Any citizen who may wish to appear and testify either for or against this resolution will be heard. A copy of this proposal may be seen in the Planning Office at Bartlett City Hall Annex, 6382 Stage Road, weekdays between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Comments may be addressed to the attention of Mayor A. Keith McDonald, Bartlett City Hall, 6400 Stage Road, Bartlett, Tennessee, 38134, and are to be received no later than 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

A. Keith McDonald

Mayor