Bartlett Christmas Market Returns for 4th Year

Bartlett Chamber of Commerce

As the cold weather settles in and the holiday season beckons, the Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce the return of Christmas in Bartlett Market & Festivities. This year marks the event’s fourth annual celebration, and to make it more enchanting, they’ve chosen a new date. To ensure an optimal shopping experience and hopefully some clearer skies, the festivities will take place on November 17th and 18th.

Teaming up with the City of Bartlett, the Chamber promises an unforgettable holiday spectacle. The event kicks off with the much-anticipated annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, November 17th, at 5 PM. Positioned at the heart of the A. Keith McDonald Pavilion in Freeman Park, it’s set to illuminate the evening, casting a warm glow over the crowd. And rumor has it, Santa Claus himself is set to make an appearance!

Open on Friday from 4 PM to 7 PM and continuing on Saturday from 9 AM to 4 PM, the Christmas Market is the perfect destination for those seeking unique, handmade items. Local artisans will showcase their wares, offering a range of distinctive gifts that promise to add a special touch to any festive occasion.

The event isn’t just about shopping, though. The Chamber has ensured there’s something for everyone. Younger attendees can look forward to various kids’ activities, while music lovers can revel in performances by local schools and Bartlett residents. Food trucks will line the venue, offering a variety of cuisines. And there will be a cooking demonstration.

The Christmas in Bartlett Market & Festivities, generously presented by First South Financial, is more than just an event—it’s an experience. An invitation to embrace the festive spirit, make lasting memories, and support local talent.

To those eager to dive into the festive season with both feet, make sure to mark your calendars.

For more information contact the Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce at 901-372-9457 or [email protected]