Egg-Cellent fun: The City of Bartlett, TN Parks & Recreation Department put on a fun, family oriented Easter event on Saturday, with the 2024 Easter Egg Hunt, at WJ Freeman Park. Prizes were awarded for the wildest, wackiest hat creation, Sweat Treat Vendors nd a bounce house was on-site and lots of eggs were found. The Easter Bunny arrived in time for visits and photos. Photos Courtesy City of Bartlett & Kevin Quinn