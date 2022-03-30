April 1, 2022
  • Threat of severe weather closes Bartlett schools early March 30

Due to severe weather that is expected to arrive during normal dismissal time on Wednesday, March 30, Bartlett City Schools announced it will be dismissing students early.

Schools that started at 7 a.m. Wednesday will dismiss at 10:30 a.m., schools with an 8 a.m. start time will dismiss at 11:30 a.m., and schools that started at 9 a.m. will dismiss at 12:15 p.m.

In a statement, BCS said, “the safety of our students and teachers is of the utmost importance. We appreciate your flexibility during this time.”

The National Weather Service puts the Memphis area in a category 4 on a scale of 1-5 for damaging winds, potential tornadoes and flooding as a cold front moves through the area Wednesday afternoon.

