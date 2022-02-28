Bartlett Boys, Girls enter second round of Regionals

University of Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway was at Bartlett’s home game Saturday, Feb. 26.

The Bartlett High Boys pulled out a win Saturday, Feb. 25, against a scrappy Memphis-Overton team that trailed by only two points with 24.9 seconds left in the game.

Some late, clutch free throws by three Panthers sealed the deal for Bartlett (30-6), which moves on to play Collierville in the second round of the 4A West Regional Boys Basketball Tournament.

Bartlett just defeated Collierville 78-56 on Feb. 19 in the district tournament.

Guard Amarr Knox, fresh off an announcement before the game that he, teammate Jr Jacobs and Lady Panthers Mya Pratcher and Kennedy Claybrooks were named McDonald’s All-American nominees this year, led Bartlett with 17 points. He had 4 assists and 3 steals.

Jacobs, who had 6 assists and 4 steals, and Matthew Stokes added 11 points each.

Jacobs missed the front end of two 1-and-1s earlier in the fourth quarter, but hit two big free throws late to help secure the win in a close game.

Stokes, who was only 3-for-8 from the free throw line for the game, made two big free throws late, and so did Knox.

Bartlett built a big lead in the first half and was up 31-15 at the half, but the Wolverines came charging back, outscoring the Panthers 17-7 to start the second half.

Bartlett missed a lot of shots in the second half, but still led 54-44 with about 3 minutes left in the game. Overton was able to pull within two, 57-55, with only 24.9 seconds left, and that is when Jacobs hit his two free throws. Stokes, a junior, followed with two clutch free throws to make it 61-55 and the Panthers held on.

University of Memphis head basketball coach Penny Hardaway was in attendance at Saturday’s game at McDonald Insurance Arena. Knox and Jacobs are both seniors this year, but Knox de-committed from the University of Memphis in October 2021.

The Bartlett High Girls, meanwhile, also advanced to the second round of the 4A West Regional Girls Basketball Tournament. The Lady Panthers (25-8) defeated Whitehaven on Friday, Feb. 25, by a score of 57-34, and will play White Station Monday night.

Junior Mallory Collier led the Lady Panthers with 15 points and 9 rebounds. Nevaeh Scott added 11 points.

Whitehaven fell to 21-22.