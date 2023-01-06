Tom III bobblehead available through HOF Museum

Tom III bobblehead Courtesy National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

University of Memphis Tigers fans will have an opportunity to purchase a keepsake commemorating the university’s late mascot, Tom III.

The limited edition Tom III bobbleheads are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum and will be officially licensed.

The bobbleheads are $30 each plus an $8 flat-rate shipping charge per order and should be ready to ship in March, according to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum based in Milwaukee.

“Bobbleheads are the perfect way to celebrate, and we think this bobblehead is a great tribute to Tom III,” the HOF and museum’s co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said in a release. “We think these will be very popular bobbleheads for Memphis alumni, fans, students, faculty, and staff everywhere.”

Quantities are limited, as each bobblehead is individually numbered to only 2,023.

To pre-order, go to this link (https://store.bobbleheadhall.com/products/tomiii).

Tom III was a beloved Bengal Tiger mascot for the university who died on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, less than three weeks after his 12th birthday.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum opened to the public on Feb. 1, 2019. In addition to its museum, it also produces high quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sale as well as for organizations, individuals, and teams across the country.