Three Bartlett students silver medal winners in Scholastic Art and Writing competition

Staff Report

The Scholastic Art and Writing Competition is a prestigious event that recognizes the creative and literary talents of young individuals across the United States and Canada. Every year, thousands of students submit their original works in hopes of being recognized and awarded for their exceptional skills. This year, three students from Bartlett High School in Tennessee have been named national Silver Medal winners in the competition.

Hayveen Jones, a student at Bartlett High Ninth Grade Academy, has been awarded for her exceptional work in the short story category. Her story, titled “Brother Jerome,” was selected for the Silver Medal award, which recognizes outstanding achievement in the arts.

Another student from Bartlett High Ninth Grade Academy, Layan Abdelhamid, has been recognized for her exceptional skills in the personal essay category. Her essay, titled “What Makes the Light in My Life,” was selected for the Silver Medal award, which is a remarkable accomplishment for a student in her grade level.

Annabelle Vickers, a student at Bartlett High School, has been recognized for her remarkable work in the photography category. Her photograph, titled “Stairwell at Night,” has been selected for the Silver Medal award, which recognizes exceptional achievement in visual arts.

The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards are presented by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, a nonprofit organization that aims to identify and recognize talented students in the field of arts and literature. The Alliance has been working tirelessly for decades to identify exceptional talent in young individuals and provide them with opportunities for recognition, exhibition, publication, and scholarships.

Every year, students across the United States and Canada submit their original works in various categories, including painting, sculpture, photography, poetry, and short stories. In 2022, more than 260,000 students entered the competition, making it one of the most competitive events for young individuals.

Winning a national Silver Medal in the Scholastic Art and Writing Competition is a remarkable achievement for these three students from Bartlett High School. It is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and exceptional talent in their respective categories.

The recognition that these students have received will not only help them build confidence and self-esteem but also provide them with opportunities for future success. Their work will be exhibited and published, giving them a platform to showcase their talents to the world.

The Scholastic Art and Writing Competition is a remarkable event that recognizes and celebrates the exceptional talent of young individuals across the United States and Canada. Winning a national Silver Medal in the competition is a remarkable achievement that will provide these students with opportunities for recognition, exhibition, publication, and scholarships. Congratulations to Hayveen Jones, Layan Abdelhamid, and Annabelle Vickers for their exceptional achievements in the competition. Their work is a testament to their talent and dedication to their craft.