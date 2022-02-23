Bartlett takes title, hosts Regional game Saturday

Amarr Knox leads the Bartlett Panthers into the 4A West Regional Tournament Saturday against Memphis-Overton.

The Bartlett High Boys won their 20th straight game Tuesday, Feb. 22, coasting to the District 15 AAAA championship over Germantown, 75-40, at Arlington.

It was the third time the Panthers have defeated the Red Devils this year, and marked the largest margin of victory.

Bartlett ups its record to 29-6 and is a perfect 14-0 in league play. The Red Devils dropped to 16-11.

Bartlett – the No. 1 seed in District 15 – will host Memphis-Overton (No. 4 seed, District 16) on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. at Bartlett High in the first game of the 4A West Regional Boys Basketball Tournament.

The winner advances to the second game Tuesday, March 1, at 6 p.m. at Central High School. The loser will see its season end.

Houston and Collierville Boys await the results of the District 16 title game Wednesday night between Memphis-East (21-4) and Whitehaven (22-2). Houston will travel to the top seed Saturday in the 4A West Regional Tournament and Collierville visits the No. 2 seed.

Germantown High hosts White Station Saturday at 7 p.m. in the 4A West Regional.