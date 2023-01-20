Local breweries participating in litter cleanup

Craft beer fans will gather Saturday, Jan. 21, at several local breweries and more than 20 statewide, but will have to work up a thirst before enjoying their favorite brew.

The Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild is hosting the second-annual “Pick Up for a Pint” litter cleanups on Saturday. Patrons who participate will be able to score a free pint of a beverage of their choice, after picking up litter in the vicinity of their favorite taprooms.

Inspired by Nashville-based Jackalope Brewing Co., “Pick Up for a Pint” provides an opportunity for individuals to give back to their community through litter clean up and to learn more about recycling.

Volunteers will gather at their local brewery one hour before the taproom opens and spend 45 minutes cleaning up the surrounding area, then 15 minutes sorting recyclables and larger waste items.

“Brewers are committed to sustainability and preventing litter in their neighborhoods, and ‘Pick Up for a Pint’ highlights that effort,” said Sharon Cheek, Guild executive director. “Giving back to the community is important to our members, and this is a great opportunity to work with local volunteers and partners.”

West Tennessee Guild members participating in the event include Hook Point Brewing in Collierville and Memphis, Memphis Made Brewing Co., and Soul & Spirits in Memphis.