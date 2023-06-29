Bartlett Declared State Of Emergency

Staff Reports

After the storm damage left in the wake of Sunday’s storms, the City of Bartlett has been declared a state of Emergency. Below is the decree issued by Mayor David Parsons:

EXECUTIVE ORDER DECLARING STATE OF EMERGENCY DUE TO

SEVERE STORM

BY MAYOR DAVID

PARSONS,

CITY OF BARTLETT

No. 01-2023

WHEREAS, on June 25, 2023, the City of Bartlett experienced a severe storm, resulting in extremely high winds. The high winds uprooted trees or caused limbs to break and fall, damaging property and blocking public rights-of-way, damaging power lines, causing power outages affecting thousands of customers, impacting the operation of emergency vehicles, and impeding the delivery of essential goods and services, the effects of which are still ongoing; and

WHEREAS, as a result of the severe storm, Shelby County Emergency Management & Homeland Security has activated the Emergency Operations Center to Level 4; and

WHEREAS, it is imperative that the City take all necessary measures to minimize the effects and impact of the severe storm; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to the authority invested in the Mayor under Tennessee Code Annotated§ 38-9-101, et seq. and§ 1-201 et seq of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Bartlett, the Mayor may proclaim in writing the existence of a civil emergency, as defined therein; and

WHEREAS, as Mayor of the City of Bartlett, I have made such observations, inquiries and investigations necessary to determine that an emergency situation exists under the laws of the State of Tennessee and the Codified Ordinances of the City of Bartlett as it relates to the severe storm impacting the City of Bartlett; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated§§ 38-9-101(2), 58-2-101(7) and 58- 2-110, Art. V, § 2 of the Charter of the City of Bartlett, and § 1-201 et seq of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Bartlett, I declare a state of emergency for the City of Bartlett as it relates to the severe storm impacting the City of Bartlett (“Emergency”); and

WHEREAS, pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated§ 58-2-110(3)(A)(v), the duration of a state of emergency declared locally is limited to seven (7) days and may be extended as necessary, in seven-day increments; and

NOW THEREFORE, I, David Parsons, Mayor of the City of Bartlett, Tennessee by virtue of the executive and administrative authority vested in me by Tennessee Code Annotated,§ 58-8-104, Art. V, § 2 of the Charter of the City of Bartlett, and§ 1-201 et seq of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Bartlett, do hereby Declare a State of Emergency exists as it relates to the severe storm impacting the City of Bartlett, and that it is appropriate and necessary to invoke authority granted by Tennessee Code Annotated§§ 38-9-103, 38-9-104, 58-2-104 and 58-2-110, Art. V, § 2 of the Charter of the City of Bartlett, and § 1-201 et seq of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Bartlett and all other applicable law. By virtue of the power and authority vested in me, I do hereby direct and order the following:

1. The duration of the state of emergency will continue through July 3, 2023 or until rescinded, but shall be limited to seven (7) days unless it is necessary by Executive Order for additional seven (7) day increments as permitted by law.

2. The City and its departments and agencies are authorized to seek any and all necessary federal and state funding to facilitate the response to the Emergency.

3. The City of Bartlett, as necessary, shall take all actions set forth in Tennessee Code Annotated§ 58-2-110(3) during the course of the state of emergency.

4. A determination that any provision of this Order is invalid will not affect the enforceability of any other provision of this Order. The remaining provisions shall remain in fill force and effect. Any invalid provision will be modified to the extent necessary for enforceability.

5. Upon signature, this Order shall become effective on June 26, 2023.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have executed this Executive Order on this, the 26th day of June, 2023.

David Parsons, Mayor